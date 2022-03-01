Reports that Mabuza requested to be placed at Luthuli House a ‘fabrication’ – Presidency

Siyanda Ndlovu

The Presidency has reassured the nation that Deputy President David Mabuza will continue with the implementation of the programme of action of government, as outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa during Sona earlier last month.

The Presidency released a statement following claims by a News24 article in which an insider from the ANC claimed that “Mabuza did not enjoy his role as deputy president in government”, and has since written to Ramaphosa requesting to be placed at Luthuli House in the meantime.

The article further claims that Mabuza is gunning for a full time position at Luthuli house and is eyeing the role of a secretary-general in the December Conference.

The Presidency branded the article as a “fabrication”.

“Deputy President Mabuza continues to execute his Constitutional responsibilities as delegated by the President.

“This is in addition to performing his responsibilities as part of the leadership collective of the governing party. Therefore, he is not distracted by such imaginings even as they come dressed as ‘news’,” reads the statement.

Back in January, the ANC appointed treasurer-general Paul Mashatile to assist Jessie Duarte in the execution of duties of the secretary-general’s office as Ace Magashule serves his suspension from the party.

According to the source quoted by News24, Mabuza’s push to be part of the secretariat came as he was not being punted for re-election as deputy president.

Mabuza’s name has not featured among those receiving attention from party structures and on social media debates.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, Minister of Defence Thandi Modise, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor and Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane are receiving more attention.

ANCYL calls for generational mix in leadership

There has been calls by the ANC Youth League for a generational mix when the ANC holds its 55th national elective conference, with Lamola standing a chance to make history and become the first young deputy president of the ANC since 1912.

Lamola, however, said in January that he would only make pronouncements, if any, at the “right time”, but agreed a generational mix was a necessity for the “movement”.

“The ANC does need a generational mix in the top six and all its structures. Generational mix has been part of all ANC structures from time immemorial,” he said.

“This has helped renew and re-energise the ANC. Youthful members of the ANC should not be apologetic to avail themselves to responsibilities bestowed on them by structures of the ANC.”