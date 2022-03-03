State capture task team will not be used to fight internal ANC battles, says Mabe

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe has assured members of the party that the national executive committee (NEC) task team, established to look at the state capture report, will not be used to fight internal battles.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Thursday evening, Mabe said the task team will be free of politics to ensure members cooperate when called to appear.

“We will never allow the internal process of the ANC to be used to muzzle out individual cadres of the ANC. We don’t do that. Every time when we implement decisions of the movement, which we all stand loyal to, we make sure that those decisions allow us to execute the work of the ANC in the most prudent manner, and that in the execution of that work, we have to remove suspicion and reassure all those cadres that might be invited to appear before this task team so that they can give their own version, that there is no intention of the part of these structures to try and resolves our own internal politics,” Mabe told the news channel.

The ruling party has established a task team consisting of Jeff Radebe (Convener), Joel Netshitenzhe, Thoko Didiza, Ronald Lamola, Naledi Pandor and Lindiwe Maseko to process and make recommendations to the NEC regarding the findings and proposals contained in the report of the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

This after chairperson Raymond Zondo released the third part of this report this week.

In a statement on Thursday, the ANC said it supported the work of the commission, reiterating its January 8 statement saying: “The work of the commission is vital to the national effort to place the era of state capture behind us and ensure that such events are never allowed to happen again. The ANC will support government in effecting the measures required to eliminate conditions and conduct that enable state capture and systemic corruption. As the ANC, we will engage with our structures and members to ensure sufficient understanding of the contents and findings of the Commission. We will put in place mechanisms to process any parts of the Commission report that pertain to the organisation, its deployees or members and to consider how the Commission’s recommendations can help to enhance the fundamental renewal and rebuilding of our movement. We call on all South Africans to engage with the Commission’s report and to be part of the national effort to put state capture behind us and build an ethical, capable developmental state and a society governed by the values of our democratic Constitution and the rule of law. As part of the renewal process, our movement will intensify efforts to eradicate corruption from society and our organisation. This we were mandated to do at the last National Conference, and it is necessary if we are to meet the objectives of social justice set out in the country’s constitution.”



It further said it respected the right of individual members of the ANC to exercise their legal and constitutional rights and remedies in respect of the commission’s findings and recommendations against them.

“This must not detract from the organisation’s principled support for the commission and its work.”



Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe announced of Wednesday that he would take the report on judicial review after it that that he had benefitted from Bosasa.

This after security upgrades were installed at his properties.

Mantashe admitted that security upgrades were installed at his properties but disputed that there was anything untoward about the installations, which were arranged between his security advisor and Mr Leshabane.

He also contended that it was not done on any basis to solicit favours from him, disputing that he was in any position to influence an office-bearer in such a position.