Proposed changes to ANC’s disciplinary committees ‘not to capture party’

Big changes to the ANC’s disciplinary structures could be on the way ahead of the governing party’s 55th national elective conference in December.

City Press has reported that the ANC’s sub-committees could be packed with Ramaphosa’s allies, while his detractors are being kicked out as the president seeks a second term.

According to the publication, ANC officials, who are not members of the party’s national executive committee (NEC), may be part of the disciplinary sub-committees in a move that is seen to be driven by Ramaphosa’s faction.

The move comes after the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) adopted the proposal this week, and the changes could see some big changes to the party’s sub-committees, particularly to the national disciplinary committee (NDC) and the national disciplinary committee of appeals (NDCA).

With an NEC meeting scheduled for later in March, the highest decision-making committee is expected to finalise the proposed changes.

‘Ineffective NDC’

Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo, former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, and Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa are among the notable names that will be booted from the NDC.

Former Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant, who is the current head of the NDC, will also exit the disciplinary committee.

Earlier this year, Oliphant was accused of being biased as head of the NDC during an NEC meeting, with some members calling for the committee to be disbanded for failing to keep ANC leaders – such as suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule – in line.

While the NDC has been labelled as ineffective, the committee’s minutes – between 2014 and 2021 – has revealed that the disciplinary body met 26 times in the eight-year period to deliberate on cases against party members, according to Daily Maverick.

Meanwhile, former State Security Minister Siyabonga Cwele, former Water and Environmental Affairs Deputy Minister Rejoice Mabudafhasi, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola are set to be removed from the NDCA.

Lamola is expected to take over as chairperson of the legal and constitutional affairs sub-committee from Mkhize.

Former Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, who is the head of the NDCA, will also receive the boot, however, Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Phumulo Masualle and former Northern Cape premier Sylvia Lucas will retain their position within the committee.

‘Conflict of interest’

The ANC’s disciplinary structures were previously accused of being selective after it resolved to implement the party’s Nasrec conference resolution in March 2021.

The resolution forced all members facing serious criminal charges to step aside within 30 days or face disciplinary action, but some members argued that these disciplinary measures were applied selectively and along factional lines to purge opponents.

Now with the potential changes to the disciplinary sub-committees in places, an NEC member said it was “rubbish” to accuse Ramaphosa of trying to capture the ANC’s most strategic committees.

“There is an inherent conflict of interest with disciplinary issues when NEC members are involved,” the source said.

The NEC member went on to say: “It is about removing the influence of political considerations from the disciplinary processes.”

Meanwhile, another NEC member said most disciplinary cases “dragged on for too long” due to the other commitments that NEC members have as some of them serve on other sub-committees as well as in government.