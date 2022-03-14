Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
14 Mar 2022
5:55 am
Politics

Is Ramaphosa consolidating his power ahead of ANC conference?

Eric Naki

The fact that Ayanda Dlodlo was moved clearly showed she was not Ramaphosa’s ally, says an analyst.

Picture File: President Cyril Ramaphosa during a post-Sona Press Conference. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
The move to let Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo go to the World Bank is nothing but part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to get rid of his opponents to enable him to consolidate his power towards the ANC elections in December, said an expert. He is now feeling that he is gaining traction among ANC structures after some of the provinces have endorsed his second term. ALSO READ: A new Ramaphosa may be emerging The Dlodlo move had provided an ideal opportunity for the president to get rid of an opponent and get his supporters close to...

