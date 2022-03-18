Brian Sokutu
18 Mar 2022
Politics

Ramaphosa’s 10 day offer to Mkhwebane ‘quite generous’, says experts

Since her appointment in 2016, Mkhwebane has had a challenging tenure.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie
A mid fierce criticism levelled at President Cyril Ramaphosa by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for being “premature and dictatorial”, legal experts yesterday said the move was within the law, with one saying he was “quite generous”. Ramaphosa requested embattled Public Protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to provide him with reasons why she should not be suspended in terms of the constitution. The EFF described Ramaphosa’s letter to Mkhwebane as “a veiled threat and an effective removal of the public protector, before a democratic institution can appraise itself on her performance – whether she is capable of occupying that office”. Against...

