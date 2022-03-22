Next IEC chair: Deadline for public to comment on candidates ends today

Citizen Reporter

South Africans have until Tuesday, 22 March 2022, to submit their comments on the suitability of the 12 shortlisted candidates vying to be appointed as the next chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa.

An interview panel chaired by incoming Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is set to interview the candidates on 1 April in Midrand, Johannesburg as the seven-year term of the current IEC chair Glen Mashinini comes to an end soon.

Mashinini was appointed to the top post in April 2015 by former president Jacob Zuma, and his term is expected to end on 16 April 2022.

Twelve candidates were shortlisted earlier this month for the position by the interview panel that includes representatives from the Public Protector and the Commission for Gender Equality and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The shortlisted candidates are:

1. Justice Bekebeke

2. Advocate Geraldene Carol Chaplog-Louw

3. Edward Nkhangweleni Lambani

4. Nalini Maharaj

5. Keitumetsi Stella Mahlangu

6. Princess Mangoma

7. Vuma Glenton Mashinini

8. Dr Sithembile Nombali Mbete

9. Bongiwe Mbomvu

10. Sediko Daniel Rakolote

11. Mfundo Wiseman Thango

12. Gladwyn Martin White

The public has until Tuesday to submit their comments to the Office of the Chief Justice on the suitability, qualifications and experience of the candidates before the interviews could be conducted next month.

All comments and inquiries should be addressed to Ms Yvonne van Niekerk on yvanniekerk@judiciarv.org.za or alternatively to Ms Kutlwano Moretlwe on KMoretlwe@judiciary.org.za or call 010 493 2652.

Once the interviews are concluded, the interview panel must submit a list of no fewer than eight recommended names to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs.

After deliberations by MPs, the committee would then present its recommendation to the National Assembly for a vote on who to recommend for the position of IEC chairperson.

A majority is required to carry the vote before the recommendation can be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the appointment.

