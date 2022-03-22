Ramaphosa considering five candidates for Khehla Sitole’s replacement – report

Citizen Reporter

With less than two weeks left before Khehla Sitole vacates offices as the country’s national police commissioner, President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly considering five career police officers for the top post.

The Presidency announced last month the early termination of Sitole’s contract was by mutual agreement between him and Ramaphosa, with his last day in office expected to be on 31 March.

Sitole’s axing added to the long list of national police commissioners, since South Africa’s democratic history, who failed to complete their term of office and left under a cloud of controversy.

His departure from the South African Police Service (Saps) came amid a series of public spats between him and Police Minister Bheki Cele over key Saps appointments and the police’s response to the deadly civil unrest that gripped the country in July last year, among other issues.

Five names in the running

News24 reported on Tuesday Ramaphosa was considering five police officers for the next national police commissioner, according to sources in the security cluster and others close to the process.

The president is also apparently being lobbied by different ANC factions and Cele to appoint Sitole’s successor.

The five names that are said to be considered for the police boss were:

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla “Lucky” Mkhwanazi (48);

Gauteng provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela (56);

Retired Saps Lieutenant-General Gary Kruser (61);

Deputy national commissioner for policing, Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola, and

Saps head of crime detection and former Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Evelyn Ntshinga (59).

Acting police commissioner

Sources also claimed that Ramaphosa was considering appointing an acting police chief as he decides on the appointment of a permanent national police commissioner.

Another option being considered by the president is appointing an outsider to head up the Saps, according to the report.

