Malema accuses Operation Dudula of trying to ‘imitate’ him while Ramaphosa labels group as ‘vigilantes’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said he is not concerned about criticism directed towards him by Operation Dudula members, adding that they are merely trying to gain popularity by using his name.

Malema also accused Operation Dudula members of trying to imitate him.

“They are new in what they are doing. If you listen when they speak, they all imitate me. There is no principle to engage them. I’m dealing here with principle,” he said in an interview with the SABC.

Operation Dudula has accused Malema of supporting illegal foreigners in South Africa. The movement has gained prominence in South Africa after it started targeting foreign nationals, accusing them of taking jobs from locals.

Malema’s comments come after members of the EFF and Operation Dudula clashed outside the Dobsonville police station. The police station is where Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini was being held after being arrested for raiding the home of 59-year-old Victor Ramerafe.

Operation Dudula accused Ramerafe of dealing in drugs. Ramerafe is a former EFF branch secretary.

Ramaphosa calls movement ‘vigilantes’

President Cyril Ramaphosa also weighed in on Operation Dudula while at the ANC Mpumalanga elective conference over the weekend.

He said the ANC will not support the organisation and referred to the movement as “vigilantes”.

“We cannot support a vigilante-type-of move against a group of people and particularly targeting them as foreign nationals because what we are doing then is just to divide our people on the African continent,” Ramaphosa said.