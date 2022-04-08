Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
8 Apr 2022
7:15 am
Politics

Fraud took place in ANC’s Eastern Cape branches, court rules

The judge also ordered the ANC to ensure compliance with the party’s constitution and its resolutions in the meetings.

A flag of the African National Congress (ANC). Picture: Michel Bega
Grassroots democracy won the day at the Eastern Cape High Court in East London. On Thursday, the court ruled as unlawful and unconstitutional fraudulently organised elective ANC branch biennial general meetings (BBGMs), and branch general meetings (BGMs) in the party’s Dr WB Rubusana district in Eastern Cape. ANC branch members that brought the case celebrated as the ruling declared that the decisions, resolutions and outcomes of BBGMs and BGMs held during February and March in the Rubusana region were effectively now null and void. ALSO READ: ANC to quell fires in Eastern Cape branches In line with an application by...

