ANC too scared of losing municipalities to fire illegal councillors

The African National Congress (ANC) won’t take action on long-standing fraudulent candidate lists because it fears losing council seats through by-elections, says North West University political analyst Theo Venter.

Despite mounting legal challenges by aggrieved communities and the sidelined ANC candidates in North West, no action has been forthcoming from the party bosses, much to the dismay of the provincial list committee (PLC).

Its investigation discovered that the names of at least 155 people were scratched off the lists and replaced with others after last year’s local government elections.

While on a campaign trail last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa heard from communities on how candidates that they never elected were being imposed on them. The president assured communities that the lists would be resolved only after the elections.

According to Venter, the ANC didn’t foresee the implications of that decision announced by Ramaphosa.

“Doing that will cost the ANC too much, I don’t see any removal of councilors or by-elections happening.

“The ANC will lose those seats in some councils, and that is the reason why no one will be fired anytime soon.”

If by-elections were to take place in North West, the party would lose its majority in municipalities such as JB Marks, previously known as Tlokwe, and Madibeng, Venter said.

The PLC fingered provincial leaders, Cabinet members and other senior party leaders in the North West’s list scandal.

Venter said the party needed to postpone the December elective conference till next year if they wanted to do things properly and by the book.

“The list problems are not only happening in the North West. It is all over the country… Conferences are marred by disputes emanating from branches. I think the party should sit down and decide whether it would be a good idea to postpone the December national conference to another year.

“There will be issues with that but practically, looking at the lack of organisation in the provinces and the factionalism, there are serious problems on the ground,” he said.

The manipulated lists have affected eight wards in Matlosana and another eight in Madibeng. There are two other wards in Rustenburg, another eight in Ditsobotla, and one in Moses Kotane.

There are also several wards affected in the provincial capital Mahikeng, where aggrieved councilors took to the streets demanding that the 155 list hijackers be removed.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said he wasn’t “fully informed” on the way forward in the North West

“I need to gather information because the lists and elections matter are adjudicated by Kgalema Motlanthe,. I will have to find out from his office and from the provincial committee.”

As chairperson of the ANC national electoral committee, Motlanthe is tasked with resolving the party’s list disputes across the country. Where fraudulent lists and manipulation are found, those implicated are expected to resign.

Last month, advocate Christian Mosala wrote on behalf of the duly elected members to acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile, requesting that the illegal councillors be removed and IEC by-elections be held, or face legal action.

