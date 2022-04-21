Getrude Makhafola
Politics

ANC too scared of losing municipalities to fire illegal councillors

The party is facing legal action, but could lose seats in North West municipalities such as JB Marks and Madibeng.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe. Photo: Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
The African National Congress (ANC) won't take action on long-standing fraudulent candidate lists because it fears losing council seats through by-elections, says North West University political analyst Theo Venter. Despite mounting legal challenges by aggrieved communities and the sidelined ANC candidates in North West, no action has been forthcoming from the party bosses, much to the dismay of the provincial list committee (PLC). Its investigation discovered that the names of at least 155 people were scratched off the lists and replaced with others after last year’s local government elections. While on a campaign trail last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa heard...

