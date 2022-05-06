Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
6 May 2022
9:00 pm
Politics

Mabuyane positive of a peaceful EC conference and takes swipe at Mashatile

Mabuyane is facing stiff competition from his fellow comrade and friend, Babalo Madikizela, who is running against him for the position of provincial chair.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: Gallo Images/The Times/Masi Losi
While the Eastern Cape ANC was on Friday yet to confirm delegates’ credentials and receive a formal membership verification report, the provincial task team (PTT) convenor, Oscar Mabuyane, assured everybody the conference would be peaceful. Mabuyane is facing stiff competition from his fellow comrade and friend, Babalo Madikizela, who is running against him for the position of provincial chair. If he loses the election to Madikizela, as some claim is likely, it would end the dominance of the Ramaphosa faction in the province under Mabuyane. It is not clear to which faction Madikizela belonged, but some believed he had been...

