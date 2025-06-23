WATCH: Another tragic twist in Eastern Cape flood tragedy

The body was recovered by rescuers on Monday morning.

A man removes water from a shack after heavy rains fell in Motherwell on June 10, 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

The death toll from the Eastern Cape floods in Mthatha has risen to 97 as recovery crews made another grim discovery that has left the country in shock.

Another body believed to be that of the students who were in a scholar transport bus which was swept away by floodwaters earlier this month was recovered by rescuers on Monday morning, according to eNCA.

The second body was found after a rescue dog alerted recovery crews to the grim discovery in the river. Rescuers are continuing their search for more bodies.

Eastern Cape flood tragedy

According to the survivors of the incident, the minibus taxi driver underestimated the depth of the floodwater level on the bridge when he made the decision to cross.

The 22-seater scholar transport vehicle was carrying 13 students at the time.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa declared the floods a national state of disaster due to the recent severe weather.

Hlabisa apologised to the pupils’ parents and acknowledged that the tragedy should never have happened.

WATCH Another body discovered in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape

The death toll from the Eastern Cape floods in Mthatha has risen to 97 as recovery crews made another grim discovery that has left the country in shock. #EasternCape #EastwrnCapeDeathToll #EasternCapeFloods Video. eNCA @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/ER1A6YWFyH — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) June 23, 2025

Bodies found

Officials also recovered two more bodies after they were discovered by a Mthatha resident on Sunday afternoon.

A memorial service was held in Decoligny village, Mthatha, on Thursday following the tragedy.

The floods, which struck the OR Tambo and Amathole District municipalities left many families displaced.

Temporary shelters have since been set up, and essential items, including meals, clothing, and hygiene products, are being distributed to affected communities.

Residents ignored

Meanwhile, Norwood residents in Mthatha are crying foul, claiming they have been ignored by the provincial government and the King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality (KSD), despite suffering massive property damage during a recent devastating storm in the area.

The residents also claimed the authorities were concealing the possibility that someone might have opened the dam sluice and let the water flow into nearby communities.

They demanded an investigation but expressed little hope, citing a similar incident in 2013 that was reportedly never examined.

