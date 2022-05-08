ActionSA gives Baloyi and Moodey leadership positions

Citizen Reporter

ActionSA has appointed former Democratic Alliance (DA) members John Moodey and Bongani Baloyi to leadership positions in the party.

This was announced by ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on Sunday morning.

Moodey is taking up the role of the party’s National Director of Operations.

Baloyi will be the new Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, the position previously held by Moodey.

Moodey takes over from Funzi Ngobeni, who is now the MMC for Transport in Johannesburg, as well as ActionSA’s caucus leader.

“Moodey is essential to the work of supporting our provincial structures in achieving ActionSA’s national objective of wall-to-wall branches across South Africa by the end of 2022,” said Mashaba.

Baloyi is also the former mayor of Midvaal local municipality.

“It is no secret that Baloyi is the likely ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate and the senate has seen the strategic importance of his leadership over the province ahead of this all important provincial election in 2024,” Mashaba added.

Mashaba said the appointments form part of ActionSA’s structural alignment to deliver on the party’s strategy for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

“We have no doubt that both Moodey and Baloyi will deliver on their mandates in the same manner that they have to date.”

Bongani Baloyi

Baloyi joined ActionSA in January 2022, saying he believed the party presented a great opportunity for the realignment of South African politics.

“I believe this is the actual realignment of our politics in the country, where South Africans of all capabilities and diversity need to join hands and work together because we’ve got one enemy, and that enemy is the ANC,” Baloyi said.

“Our country needs to be rescued and it’s for many South Africans, who are capable and able, to say ‘we will not be despondent any longer, we’re actually going to step up and get into the ring’ and ensure that we fight for a South Africa that can deliver a prosperous future for all,” he added.