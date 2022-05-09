Getrude Makhafola
3 minute read
9 May 2022
5:32 pm
Politics

Troubled Mangaung pays law firm R1m to translate documents, ignoring own legal staff

Getrude Makhafola

Mangaung councilors claim the translated documents do not exist.

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality council chambers in Bloemfontein, Free State. Image: Bloemfontein Courant/OFM News
Free State’s Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality has spent almost R1 million in two months paying lawyers to translate by-laws, even though it has an inhouse legal team hired to do the job. Bloemfontein law firm Molefi Thoabala Inc billed Mangaung almost R1 million in February alone. Sources at the metro said no one has seen the translated by-laws. Documents and invoices seen by The Citizen show that the payments were approved by head of cooperative services David Nkaiseng, who was placed on cautionary suspension for allegedly spearheading the “hiring” of ghost workers at the metro. Bloemfontein law firm Molefi Thoabala Attorneys...

Read more on these topics