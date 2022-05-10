Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
10 May 2022
6:43 am
Politics

ANC Conference: Mabuyane victory a boost for Ramaphosa, ‘sign of things to come’

Eric Naki

‘While the RET faction remains strong, it lacks a fighting strategy.’

Newly elected ANC EC Provincial Chairperson Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane immediately after being elected on 9 May 2022 in East London. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla
The clean sweep by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s right-hand man, Oscar Mabuyane, at the ANC (African National Congress) conference in the Eastern Cape was a boost for Ramaphosa’s campaign for the party's leadership. In addition, it could be a sign of things to come in other provinces, says a political expert. Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast predicted Mabuyane’s victory. ANC conference outcome Oscar Mabuyane clean sweep The entire Mabuyane slate was elected at the party’s provincial conference in East London yesterday, ending three days of delays over the delegates’ credentials. Breakfast was adamant that after the Eastern Cape elections, Ramaphosa stood...

Read more on these topics