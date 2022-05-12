Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
12 May 2022
5:00 am
Politics

New MEC ‘gunning’ for Mpumalanga premiership accused of ‘tribalism’

Eric Naki

Mpumalanga-based political analyst Goodenough Mashego said he did not think beyond his Shangaan tribe.

Photo: Twitter
Mpumalanga ANC provincial chair Mandla Ndlovu’s appointment into the provincial Cabinet is a strategic move to bring him closer to the people, where his passion lies, an expert says. But Mpumalanga-based political analyst Goodenough Mashego said Ndlovu’s eye is on the main prize – to become the next premier in 2024. However, the new position would work for him because he enjoyed working with grassroots people. But his weakness was his tribal orientation. He did not think beyond his Shangaan tribe. “I look at Mandla Ndlovu’s appointment to cooperative governance and traditional affairs as a strategy to bring him closer...

