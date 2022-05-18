Getrude Makhafola
18 May 2022
Politics

Mangaung corruption: ANC councillors charged for exposing ‘ghost employees’

The ANC in Mangaung is gunning for the councillors despite a council resolution to take action against David Nkaiseng.

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega
The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State's Mangaung region has charged several councillors, including the council speaker, for supporting opposition parties' motion to have senior manager David Nkaiseng suspended for bringing in ghost workers at the metro. The Citizen has seen the letters, dated 12 May, and sent to at least four councillors, including speaker Stefani Lockman-Naidoo. Mpho Mokoakoa, Chabeli Rampai, Puseletso Seleke and Lockman-Naidoo all face two charges each. Mokoakoa, Rampai and Seleke were charged with "insubordinate and insolent" conduct, in that they "openly defied the directive of the chief whip [Vumile Nikelo] and the regional interim...

