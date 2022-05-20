‘Urgent priority’: ANC sings ‘organisational renewal’, warns against corruption

Citizen Reporter

ANC head of policy Jeff Radebe has stressed that organisational renewal of the governing party is an urgent priority, warning against corruption and factionalism.

Radebe launched the ANC’s discussion papers on Tuesday ahead of the ruling party’s July policy conference as well as its 55th national elective conference in December.

During a media briefing on Friday, Radebe highlighted that the ANC was faced with several challenges, which have led to the loss of electoral support and confidence in the party “as a leader of the society”.

ALSO READ: ‘Factions must forget about factions,’ says Magashule on ANC renewal

He said the party’s organisational renewal was important for the future of the party and the country, given its performance in last year’s municipal elections.

“Organisational renewal, therefore, is an absolute urgent priority and we may go as far as to say to the survival of the movement,” he said.

The ANC national support dipped below 50% for the first time since 1994.

Radebe also pointed out that the transition of the ANC “from being a liberation movement to the sixth of power of government” had attracted all kinds of “careerists”, further saying that “many were there for their selfish interests” in the name of the party.

“Being in government has come with many negative elements, ranging from gate keeping, interest of money politics in elections, and putting the interests of individuals ahead of the party and society,” he said.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) member said it was time for ANC officials deployed in government to ensure adopted policies are implemented.

READ MORE: ANC’s ‘cracks run deep’ and could be beyond renewal

He further warned the decreasing levels of trust and credibility in the party was “a huge warning signal” for the coming 2024 national elections.

“We must deal decisively against those who are corrupt, those who break the law, those who make life dangerous for women and children and those who damage the country’s growth potential and infrastructure, which is tantamount to economic sabotage,” Radebe said.

Radebe said the ANC would commit itself to tackle corruption.

“Corruption is a cancer that confronts us in the ANC and in our society. This must be removed root and branch,” he added.