ANC in Johannesburg postpones regional conference once again

Faizel Patel

The African National Congress (ANC) has postponed its Johannesburg regional conference once again due to disputes and appeals that are still being processed.

The party said the Regional Task Team met on Monday to consider the report from the Conference Preparation Committee.

“The RTT noted that there are few branches that are required to reconvene their BBGMs (Branch Biennial General Meetings) due to appeals on their disputes, and therefore the Regional Task Team has resolved to postpone the conference to 3-5 June 2022 to give branches an opportunity to re-run.”

The conference was also postponed earlier this month following the passing of its treasurer and regional chair hopeful Mpho Moerane last week.

While five of the ANC’s regions in the province are yet to hold their regional conferences, it is understood that Ekurhuleni and Tshwane are expected to sit this weekend.

Earlier this month, at the ANC’s Eastern Cape regional conference, Oscar Mabuyane was re-elected as Provincial Chairperson for the party in the province.

The battle was between the current convener, Mabuyane, and former provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela.

Other delegates who were elected to the top five include Mlungisi Mvoko, who was elected as Deputy Chairperson. Lulama Ngcukiatobi was elected as Provincial Secretary, Helen August as Deputy Provincial Secretary, and Zolile Williams as Provincial Treasurer.

The conference improved the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa winning a second term in December at the five-year ANC electoral conference.

