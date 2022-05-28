DA suspends Western Cape legislature speaker amid corruption probe

Citizen Reporter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has suspended Western Cape speaker Masizole Mnqasela pending the Hawks‘ investigation into him over alleged corruption.

The DA suspended Mnqasela from all party activities pending the finalisation of an investigation and disciplinary proceedings against him.

This is after the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) met on Friday and decided to suspend Mnqasela following the Federal Legal Commission’s (FLC’s) investigation.

“The PEC’s decision to suspend is based on the findings of an investigation report by the DA’s Federal Legal Commission that there is sufficient credibility in the allegations relating to irregularities pertaining to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims,” DA Western Cape chairperson Jaco Londt said.

Londt indicated that Mnqasela was given an opportunity to provide reasons why he should not be suspended, which he did.

“After careful consideration, the party decided to move to suspension. It is important to note that there is a clear difference between party and government processes.

“The DA is able to apply its mind and act on internal matters that are formally brought to its attention,” he said.

Londt said the party was not allowed to interfere with the processes of any government, nor any external investigations such as that of the Hawks or the South African Police (Saps), which must run their own course.

“Upon its conclusion, any reports or findings emanating from such processes will also be considered for possible further steps.

“We are aware that there are currently internal processes ongoing against other members, which the party will act upon as soon as the formal report is tabled,” he added.

The DA had previously reported Mnqasela to the Hawks over alleged corruption.

At the time, DA interim provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said documents handed by the party to the Hawks contain accounts by whistleblowers alleging fraud and corruption relating to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims by Mnqasela.

Albert Fritz

Two months ago, Western Cape premier Alan Winde fired Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz from the provincial cabinet after receiving the findings of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct made against Fritz.

Fritz was suspended after allegations of sexual misconduct against young women in his office emerged.

An investigative report found that there was sufficient evidence of Fritz creating an environment that was conducive to sexual harassment, or alternatively, taking advantage of young women sexually.

Winde appointed Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais to act in Fritz’s position.

Fritz agreed to also step down as the DA Western Cape leader, while four more provincial government officials, who worked with him, were suspended over the scandal.

