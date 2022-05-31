Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
31 May 2022
5:00 am
Politics

EFF’s renewed call for parliament removal a ‘massive’ waste of money, says expert

Reitumetse Makwea

A 2019 study said the move would also mean uprooting parliamentary staff and their families.

Parliament in Cape Town continues to burn on 3 January 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) renewed call to move South Africa’s parliament from Cape Town to Tshwane in Gauteng is, according to experts, a “massive” waste of money, as the country’s economy is still on its knees and struggling to recover. While the party has argued this would help reduce costs and save money, Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine said studies were inconclusive as to how much money would be saved by relocating parliament. “In fact, more recently the economy growth rate in the Western Cape has started exceeding that of other provinces. Having parliament in Cape Town has been...

