Brian Sokutu
31 May 2022
Politics

Glencore US scandal brings Ramaphosa’s ties into question

This could further tarnish his reputation as an anti-state capture champion and corruption buster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
Amid the scandal in the aftermath of mining company Glencore pleading guilty in the US to bribery and market manipulation, analysts on Monday said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s close business ties with the commodities and oil producer could see him hauled before parliament to answer questions from opposition MPs. This could further tarnish his reputation as an anti-state capture champion and corruption buster. Fraudulent tactics employed by Glencore in conducting its business have led to the company agreeing to pay a fine of more than R15 billion. In lambasting Ramaphosa and Glencore, the EFF described the company as “a criminal syndicate,...

