UDM to ‘vigorously push’ for the prioritisation of combating corruption

UDM also vowed to advocate for the two commissions’ findings to be legislated and institutionalised.

The government needs to prioritise combating corruption, and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) will vigorously push for this by demanding implementation of the Zondo and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) commissions’ reports.

The UDM also vowed to advocate for the two commissions’ findings to be legislated and institutionalised, ensuring that combating corruption becomes a regular part of the state’s operations.

ALSO READ: ‘We don’t want him to be a pop star’: Allegations by KZN police commissioner Mkhwanazi sparks uproar

No compensation for mineworkers

The party said that it would ensure the concerns of former TBVC (Transkei, Bophuthatswana, Venda and Ciskei) states’ ex-mineworkers who contracted diseases but did not receive compensation, would be addressed.

All this is contained in a report presented to the UDM caucus by party president and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Bantu Holomisa, as part of his accountability to the party regarding his performance since his appointment to the executive last July.

In his report Holomisa said: “The State Capture Commission unveiled architecture of corruption that compromised state institutions and undermined public trust. Yet, implementation of its findings remains inconsistent and slow.

“The UDM, through parliamentary procedures must demand detailed progress reports from the Presidency and the [National Prosecuting Authority], ensure asset recovery is expedited and transparent; create a dedicated oversight structure within parliament to track implementation and prevent institutional regression.”

ALSO READ: Holomisa slams Cabinet and Treasury for crippling SANDF funding

UDM pushing for reforms

The party must push for reforms to seal procurement loopholes and reinforce the independence of law enforcement bodies.

It must lead in championing the expediting of legislation to enshrine the commission’s rulings into law, effectively safeguarding the state from any form of corruption.

The Zondo Commission was appointed to probe the extent of corruption involving the capture of the state by corporations and unearth billions of Rand of alleged graft, mainly involving the Gupta brothers’ companies.

It found state funds were syphoned from state-owned enterprises, provincial administrations and national government departments, including an attempt to take over the National Treasury.

Senior politicians and officials were found to have facilitated and benefited from the graft. Still, none have been jailed, while attempts to have the Gupta brothers extradited have so far failed.

Regarding the PIC graft, the UDM would also demand accountability from the state and the implementation of the Lex Mpati commission report.

NOW READ: David Mabuza’s funeral date confirmed as Mokonyane dismisses ANC criticism claims