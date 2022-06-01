Eric Naki
Political Editor
1 Jun 2022
4:45 am
Politics

Gauteng could be a battleground for Ramaphosa ahead of the conference

Eric Naki

Gauteng tends to reflect before it chooses a national leader to support.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Alexandra on 25 October 2021 as part of the ANC's campaign ahead of local government elections. Picture: Neil McCartney
The key ANC province of Gauteng could become a crucial battleground for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he seeks re-election as head of the party and his rivals prepare to take the fight to him. There is uncertainty and volatility in the province following the election this week of Mzwandile Masina as Ekurhuleni regional chair for a third term. The final result of that election is due to be confirmed on Wednesday after “quarantined” votes are assessed. Masina is one of those associated with the ANC’s radical economic transformation (RET) faction loyal to former president Jacob Zuma. The leadership uncertainty brought...

