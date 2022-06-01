Faizel Patel
5 minute read
1 Jun 2022
11:41 am
Politics

Ramaphosa can’t be blamed for everything going wrong in SA – Analyst

Faizel Patel

Though Ramaphosa may not be fully to blame, he does have to choose between putting the ANC or South Africa first.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: The Presidency
There is far too much blame being attributed to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the country's current woes, as South Africans search for a "messianic figure" to save us from the challenges of governance and societies ills. This was the opinion of the Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (Asri) Ebrahim Fakir, who said President Ramaphosa cannot be blamed for everything single that is currently wrong in the country. Fakir was speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday about the blame that has been showered on Ramaphosa by political commentators and analysts about the state of the country. He...

