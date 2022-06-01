Peter de Villiers remains ‘good member of Good’, but resigns as party councillor

Kgomotso Phooko

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has resigned as a councillor of the Good party in the Drakenstein Municipality, Western Cape.

The party on Wednesday said De Villiers “remains a good member of Good” and that he’s left to focus on other endeavours since the tragic passing of his wife.

“Coach- as he is affectionately known, led Good’s campaign in the Drakenstein Municipality as our mayoral candidate in the 2021 local government elections in November last year, where Good obtained 4 seats in council,” said the party’s spokesperson Janke Tolmay in a statement.

The party said De Villiers remains committed to the pursuit of social justice and was hopeful of his return back to public office.

The party also added that De Villiers would continue working with them on the sports and recreation facilities projects he launched to improve access in Paarl.

De Villiers joins GOOD party

De Villiers joined the party in 2019 after its founder Patricia de Lille called on him to publicly pledge his allegiance to her party, in addition to urging voters to make their way to the polls during the 2019 general elections.

De Villiers wife found dead

In April, the body of 62-year-old Theresa de Villiers was found dead in a swimming pool in the suburb of Fairview in Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Theresa was visiting her family and her body was found by a family member.

Although no foul play is suspected, Eastern Cape police opened an inquest into Theresa’s death.

Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho

NOW READ: Prasa resumes services after floods damaged their KZN rail infrastructure