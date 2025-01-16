Peter ‘Snor’ De Villiers bolsters MK Party in the Western Cape

The former Springbok coach will take another shot at politics after his stint with the GOOD party ended abruptly.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is aiming to make inroads in the Western Cape.

The party celebrated the recruitment of new members in the province this week, including the marquee signing of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers.

MKP deputy president John Hlophe meet with ‘Pete Snor’ De Villiers earlier this week to make the public announcement.

Another stab at politics

De Villiers substituted rugby for politics in September 2021 when he stood as GOOD Party’s mayoral candidate in the Drakenstein Municipality.

The 67-year-old was sacked by the party in March last year after it found him guilty of breaching their code of conduct.

The former coach was in good spirits this week, using one of trademark analogies to make his point.

“As soon as the coach announced the Springbok team, it’s not the biggest moment. The biggest moment is for them to go out and win the game,” said De Villiers during the unveiling.

“What we received here today, is an endorsement of trust, that we will go out there and do our best in life and death,” he added.

New home for De Villiers

Speaking on the Moya podcast with Ntsiki Mazwai, De Villiers questioned the way other parties were gauging their success.

“You look at the communities. There is one thing that triggers [me] is that when the truth becomes a lie,” said De Villiers.

“You hear how a political party says ‘We got clean audits and we achieved so much’, but when you see the communities, you see the people, and then you think to yourself. Are you working for clean audits or are we here to serve the people?

“It is about serving the people to the best of our abilities and that is why I found a new home,”

MKP’s Western Cape branch welcomed De Villiers to the party via social media, considering it a “milestone” in their provincial expansion.

“This welcoming signifies a commitment to unity and empowerment within the party, as [we] strive to harness De Villiers’s experience and leadership skills to further [our] goals of unifying the people of the province as a whole,” the party stated on X.

