Hein Kaiser
Journalist
3 minute read
2 Jun 2022
6:54 am
Politics

Callers get runaround – DA not as perfect as it claims

Hein Kaiser

The DA said when it made a call, it was answered.

Picture: iStock
A spot check revealed the Democratic Alliance (DA) didn’t get the full marks it claimed for answering its governmental department-managed phones in the Western Cape. The DA suggested seven out of 10 e-mails and calls to ANC-run government departments went unanswered. In its statement, the party accuses the ANC of cadre deployment and lamented proposed salary increases for public administrators. The DA said unanswered phones and e-mails were evidence that the most basic of service delivery products had collapsed. Downloadable spreadsheets list website issues at government departments and whether departments answered their phones. ALSO READ: ‘Cheap politicking’: DA in Western...

Read more on these topics