‘We still want economic freedom’ – Stan Mathabatha re-elected as ANC chair in Limpopo

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha on Saturday was re-elected for a third term as the African National Congress’s (ANC) provincial chairperson.

Mathabatha’s entire slate made a clean sweep at the ANC’s 10th provincial conference held at The Ranch Resort outside Polokwane.

The premier went head to head with former party deputy provincial chair, Dickson Masemola.

Mathabatha secured the position of the provincial chair with 781 votes against Masemola’s 389 votes.

Former mayor of Vhembe Florence Radzilani, who was implicated in the forensic investigation report into the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank, was elected as Mathabatha’s deputy by 791 votes.

Radzilani’s challenger, Mopani District mayor Pule Shayi, received 373 votes.

Soviet Lekganyane lost the provincial secretary position to Reuben Madadzhe. Lekganyane received 451 votes against Madadzhe’s 717 votes.

Basikopo Makamu (797 votes) and Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana (786 votes) were elected as deputy provincial secretary and provincial treasurer, respectively.

Out of the 1,173 votes cast, only one ballot was spoilt, and a single abstention was recorded.

The province’s chair now has his sights set on a more senior position within the governing party’s national top structure.

Mathabatha was elected as ANC provincial chair in 2014, and then as the province premier in 2018.

He was also South Africa’s ambassador to Ukraine before being appointed as premier by former President Jacob Zuma in 2012.

