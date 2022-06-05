‘Slap in the face:’ Zikalala under fire for skipping legislature sitting to pray for Zuma

Narissa Subramoney

There are no holy cows in politics. In KwaZulu-Natal, it seems as though not even God is safe from the governing party’s internal factional battles, especially where the province’s Premier Sihle Zikalala is concerned.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KZN criticised Zikalala and Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane for skipping a legislature sitting to attend a prayer service for former President Jacob Zuma at his home in Nkandla.

The DA named other KZN-based ANC politicians who allegedly attended the solidarity prayer, including provincial Legislature Chief Whip Super Zuma, former KZN Social Development MEC Weziwe Thusi and ANC MPL Vusi Dube.

“The fact that the Premier and his Health MEC, as cabinet members, chose to attend an event in support of keeping the disgraced former president out of jail is damning proof that ANC party politics come before their duties to the people of KZN,” said the DA’s Francois Rodgers.

Former president Jacob Zuma leaves the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Photo: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

According to Rodgers, the missed sitting included an essential debate on KZN’s health committee report on the state of psychiatric institutions in the province.

“It also included oral questions for the premier – a critical oversight mechanism for opposition parties – which is seldom part of the programme,” said Rodgers.

Issues raised by the DA at that sitting included updates on forensic audit outcomes for an e-procurement tool introduced by Treasury, and feedback on the ongoing devastating water crisis in the Ugu District.

The DA has taken umbrage with Zikalala choosing to answer the questions online while making an effort to show up personally for Zuma.

“It is a slap in the face to KZN’s people,” insists Rodgers.

“Ongoing ANC internal factionalism has already caused great suffering for our province’s citizens. KZN is yet to bounce back economically from the devastating looting and riots of July 2021. This while many are still experiencing trauma due to the horrific events that took place,” he added.

The party blamed ongoing political killings in KZN squarely at the ANC’s feet, saying the violence also puts citizens’ day-to-day lives at risk.

“In attending the solidarity event, the premier has shown – once again – that he does not care about the future of our province or its people. The people of KZN need to show them (Zikalala and the ANC) the door when they go to the ballot box in 2024,” concluded Rodgers.

Zikalala’s spokesperson said the premier’s office would issue a response later on Sunday.

NOW READ: Sihle Zikalala criticises civil society over non-delivery of KZN flood relief