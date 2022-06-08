‘Let them prove it’: Namibian president denies helping Ramaphosa cover up robbery

Citizen Reporter

Namibian President Hage Geingob has weighed in on the scandal involving the alleged theft of $4 million (about R61 million) in cash at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in Limpopo.

Speaking at a press conference in Windhoek this week, Geingob confirmed that he was aware of the criminal complaint lodged against his South African counterpart for allegedly covering up the robbery at Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

However, Geingob denied claims that he offered assistance to Ramaphosa in apprehending one of the suspects who allegedly fled to Namibia after the robbery.

“The issue of South Africa, let me just say, ever since I took office I’m in touch with about 14 presidents [and] we don’t go through secretaries and so on. We just call each other like this…

“This thing happened in South Africa and there’ll be a court case maybe. Let’s see what they are going to say I’ve done. It’s a criminal case [and] somebody came here illegally… He was charged; he paid and went back to South Africa,” Geingob said, according to a SABC News report.

Last week, the State Security Agency’s (SSA) former director-general, Arthur Fraser, laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the robbery.

Fraser claimed the suspects who broke into Ramaphosa’s property were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated, and paid to keep silent.

Ramaphosa has denied criminal conduct on his part, saying the alleged millions of US dollars were not the proceeds of crime but from the sale of game.

The president also appealed for patience while law enforcement agencies carried out their investigation into the case.

‘I don’t know what favour’

President Geingob insisted that he did not do anyone favours or that he was involved in the elaborate cover-up of the robbery incident.

“I don’t know what favour I would have done anyone … let them bring it up in court [and] let them prove how one helped President Ramaphosa,” he said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

