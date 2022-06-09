Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
9 Jun 2022
5:40 am
Politics

ANC’s step-aside rule would be triggered only if NPA charges Ramaphosa

Eric Naki

An expert says the president could not be expected to resign, but is not off the hook.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa before speaking at UJ Soweto Campus in Johannesburg on 8 November 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Constitutional expert and executive director of Accountability Now Paul Hoffman says President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot step aside until he is indicted by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) – and his detractors have no case against him until that happens. However, Hoffman is adamant Ramaphosa is not off the hook but a Watergate-like scandal could be repeated with Phala Phala. He was referring to the forced resignation of former US president Richard Nixon after his administration tried to cover up its involvement in a break-in at Watergate Building hosting the Democratic national committee headquarters in Washington DC in June 17, 1972. WATCH: EFF...

