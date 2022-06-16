RamaphosaMustGo trends as president delivers Youth Day address

Faizel Patel

“Ramaphosa must go.” This was the sentiment contained in a Twitter hashtag that was trending on Thursday as the country commemorated Youth Day on 16 June.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa marked Youth Day by addressing students at a 4IR Expo in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

“To attract the best jobs and the newest industries, we need to invest in cutting-edge science and innovation.



We need to invest in the skills of our people from the earliest age.”



President @CyrilRamaphosa #YouthDay2022 #LeaveNoOneBehind ???????? pic.twitter.com/UqaE7b8peP— Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) June 16, 2022

The president’s visit to the province happened on the day of observing the 46 years that have passed since the 1976 student uprising.

There have been a number of scathing tweets under the hashtag “Ramaphosa must go.”

Writer Thabo Makwakwa shared his thoughts about the reality of the challenges and the country is facing.

“The reality is that the government of Ramaphosa has not attracted any investment; not created jobs, and definitely not fighting corruption. All they have successfully done is deepen the country’s external debt. Under Ramaphosa, unemployment and cost of living have skyrocketed,” tweeted Makwakwa.

Last week, former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla also shared a tweet about the unstable pillars of democracy.

The photo showed the pillars of the legislature, executive, judiciary and the media cracking.

She said they will meet Ramaphosa “in the streets.”

“A desperate act by a desperate useless president … last kicks of a dying Buffalo. We will meet you on the streets!!!

Ramaphosa’s corruption-free image was decimated earlier this month after former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against the president for allegedly concealing a $4 million robbery that took place on his private Phala Phala game farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa couldn't even donate a cent from His pocket for victims of floods in KZN & EC instead He chose to bank millions under matrass . But they're people out there who believe that Ramaphosa will save this country. What a selfish President. #RamaphosaMustGo pic.twitter.com/O0VCxlSwiM— Mzamo Paymaster Myeni???????? (@MzamoMyeni1) June 16, 2022

The former spy boss said the president concealed the crime from authorities while the suspects were abducted and questioned before being paid off for their silence on the crime.

The narrative surrounding the robbery has not probed critical questions that need to be answered by Fraser and the president himself.

Ramaphosa has refused to provide any details of the robbery, saying he would like to leave the whole matter to the due processes that must unfold

However, this did not stop Fraser from furthering his assistance to law enforcement authorities in the probe against the president.

Don't let this man to address you guys, Mthatha residents must not give him a chance to even say anything #RamaphosaMustGo https://t.co/BSZMWQTgKo— Abuti_Mamphela???????????? (@mamphela24) June 16, 2022

The Hawks confirmed on Wednesday that Fraser has agreed to provide additional information to the crime unit in its investigation against president Ramaphosa.

Fraser has assisted law enforcement officials in the criminal case he laid against Ramaphosa following the theft.

Earlier this week, the African National Congress (ANC) said Ramaphosa would not step aside and confirmed that he would voluntarily present himself to the party’s integrity commission following a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

Im starting to think ANC knows that EC is a play ground for them. EC it is in an abusive relationship with @MYANC #RamaphosaMustGo pic.twitter.com/2g3OTXHXvy— A Revolutionary ???????? (@Revolut55398719) June 16, 2022

The governing party said the ANC president would be afforded the opportunity to address the allegations by Fraser.

Ramaphosa said the ANC’s step aside rule would be enforced against him if he is charged.

On Monday, in his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said lots of work needed to be done to build a better South Africa with many commenting that the country would be better without him.

