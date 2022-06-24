Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
24 Jun 2022
5:02 am
Politics

RET wants Mahumapelo back in the saddle

The RET people are allegedly behind the postponement of the North West conference, initially scheduled for this weekend, to August.

. The radical economic transformation faction in the North West wants former North West premier and ANC provincial chair Supra Mahumapelo back in the saddle. Picture: Michel Bega
Members of the ANC’s radical economic transformation (RET) faction in North West are planning a last-ditch Stalingrad campaign to prevent Cyril Ramphosa’s faction gaining the upper hand at the upcoming provincial elective conference. According to an impeccable ANC source in the province, the RET people are allegedly behind the postponement of the conference, initially scheduled for this weekend, to August. They have been mobilising for support to return their hero, Supra Mahumapelo, to power in the province … although his backing is weak this time around. The politician is said to be still wielding some influence in North West but...

