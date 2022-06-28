Oscar Mabuyane rejects claims he was poisoned at ANC Eastern Cape conference

Citizen Reporter

Eastern Cape Premier and ANC provincial chairperson, Oscar Mabuyane, has rejected claims that he was poisoned at last month’s ANC provincial elective conference.

This follows a report by Daily News at the weekend alleging that, according to sources, Mabuyane “escaped death” after he was poisoned by some of his comrades who are “not happy with him”.

The report claimed that the premier had not made any public appearances since the provincial ANC conference in East London because he was recovering and working from home.

ALSO READ: Mabuyane victory a boost for Ramaphosa, ‘sign of things to come’

Mabuyane’s office on Monday rejected the allegations, saying he was in good health.

“The Office of the Premier wishes to reject, with the contempt it deserves, the misinformation being spread on social media platforms regarding the health status of Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane.

“The article which is purported to be written by a certain Thabo Makwakwa and published on what is branded as an IOL news agency online platform first surfaced on Sunday claiming that Premier Mabuyane was poisoned after winning the ANC’s provincial elective congress,” the premier’s spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said in a statement.

Freak accident

However, Rantjie did confirm that Mabuyane had been working from home since the ANC conference took place.

She said the premier has not make any public engagements since then due to a “freak accident which left his toes sprained”.

“While the premier was working from home and did not attend any public engagements post the provincial elective conference, the claims that he had a case of food poisoning and was not well are false.

“Premier Mabuyane was in fact recovering from a freak accident which left his toes sprained. Doctors put a cast on his foot and he was ordered to stay at home to ensure his recovery.”

Mabuyane’s office appealed to the public to stop sharing fake news on social media.

“We can confirm that the premier is in good health and continues to discharge his responsibilities as the leader of the Eastern Cape provincial government.”

Mabuyane was re-elected as chair of the ANC Eastern Cape after defeating his former ally, the former provincial treasurer and MEC for Public Works Babalo Madikizela.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe.

NOW READ: Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as ANC Eastern Cape Chairperson