Eric Naki
Political Editor
1 minute read
29 Jun 2022
5:15 am
Politics

Magashule criticised for attending EFF event

Eric Naki

The leadership of the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC), which replaced the disbanded ANC provincial executive committee in the province, said it was concerned.

Suspended ANC Secretary General and former Free State premier Ace Magashule. Photo: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been criticised by the Free State ANC for attending an event of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Magashule was seen at the EFF’s Freedom Charter Rally with the party’s top leadership at the weekend. It shocked many, with speculation rife that he was contemplating joining the EFF ,or at least that the radical economic transformation (RET) faction would cooperate with the party in future. The leadership of the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC), which replaced the disbanded ANC provincial executive committee in the province, said it was concerned. “Such conduct can only be accepted if...

Read more on these topics