Magashule criticised for attending EFF event

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been criticised by the Free State ANC for attending an event of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Magashule was seen at the EFF’s Freedom Charter Rally with the party’s top leadership at the weekend. It shocked many, with speculation rife that he was contemplating joining the EFF ,or at least that the radical economic transformation (RET) faction would cooperate with the party in future.

The leadership of the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC), which replaced the disbanded ANC provincial executive committee in the province, said it was concerned.

“Such conduct can only be accepted if it is sanctioned by the organisation in pursuit of its political interests,” said IPC’s coordinator, Paseka Nompondo.

“The secretary-general is one of the highest positions in the organisation, whose integrity has to be protected at all costs.

“That he is suspended does not disqualify him from upholding the organisational discipline and other principles that must be observed by all the members. We deplore in strongest terms such an irresponsible conduct and request all the members in the province not to follow that example as it tarnishes our image.”

Free State is yet to hold an elective conference. Indications are that it could fall in the hands of the CR22 faction. The RET is yet to announce their candidates, while the CR22 has Mxolisi Dukwana and Thabo Manyoni contesting for the provincial chair position.

Nompondo said they were visiting ANC branches to prepare them for the provincial conference to be held in September.