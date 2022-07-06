ANC to ‘review’ cadre deployment policy, calls on officials implicated in state capture to come forward

Molefe Seeletsa

Despite a pending court case launched by the Democratic Alliance (DA), the African National Congress (ANC) says it will review the deployment policy.

This is followed by the release of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture’s final report, which found that the governing party’s deployment policy played a role in the capture of the state’s institutions.

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) held a three-day meeting and has since noted the findings by the commission’s chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in the report.

“While detailing the nature, extent and scope of state capture, the report also makes critical findings about our movement and its government, and individual members of the [ANC],” the ruling party said in a statement on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: ANC’s lawyers looking into DA’s cadre deployment court challenge – Mabe

“The NEC noted that some of the observations and findings are indeed unsettling, but vow that the movement will honestly and openly deal with all aspects of the commission’s report.

“This should strengthen the renewal of the movement, to identify shortcomings and take the necessary steps to address them,” the statement further reads.

The ANC said the NEC has adopted an “immediate action plan”, which proposes constitutional, legislative and structural changes within the party.

“The NEC must complete this work by end of August 2022,” the ANC said.

‘Weaknesses and lapses’

Regarding cadre deployment, the governing party said: “On findings on weaknesses and lapses by the ANC, the ANC will, among others, review its policies with respect to cadre deployment policy and practice; party funding principles; organisational discipline and accountability; and parliamentary oversight.”

The ANC further said its task team on state capture will make “recommendations on key principles in each of these areas”.

The task team, which was recommended by the national working committee (NWC), is led by former energy minister Jeff Radebe alongside former ANC head of policy Joel Netshitenzhe, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and other senior members.

The ruling party added that all ANC current and former officials implicated in Zondo’s reports must voluntarily present themselves to its Integrity Commission (IC).

Last month, the DA filed its papers at the Pretoria High Court, asking for an order to declare cadre deployment unconstitutional and illegal.

READ MORE: DA’s case to stop ANC cadres ‘unlikely to change the status quo of the ruling party’

The DA has long argued that cadre deployment was inconsistent with the country’s constitution and the Public Service Act.

But the ANC is opposing the party’s application.

The opposition party had previously filed an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to obtain the ANC’s deployment committee minutes.

Zondo criticises cadre deployment

Zondo found the ANC deployment policy was in breach of the Constitution and the Public Service Act, among others, because the policy prejudiced candidates who were not preferred by the party.

“It is clear that within the current constitutional and statutory framework it is unlawful and unconstitutional for a president of this country and any minister, deputy minister, director-general or other government official, including those in parastatals, to take into account recommendations of the ANC deployment committee or any deployment committee or any similar committee of any other political party in deciding who should be appointed to a position in the public service or in organs of state or parastatals,” the Chief Justice said in the state capture report.

“The evidence has demonstrated state capture has been facilitated by the appointment of pliant individuals to powerful positions in state entities,” Zondo added.

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously defended the policy during his testimony at the commission in 2021, arguing it was an important part of implementing the ANC’s mandate.

The president also said the deployment committee did not keep records of its meetings from 2012 to 2017.

NOW READ: State Capture: ANC government’s gallery of shame