Is the ANC to blame for a negative perception of its officials?

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has defended the deployment of ANC-aligned professionals into critical public service positions, but claims they are often victimised.

The organisation’s secretary-general, Mntwoxolo Ngudle, said deployees are often judged because of their political affiliation.

“The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) notes with concern the growing trend of public discourse that seeks to stigmatise and delegitimise the deployment of highly qualified ANC-aligned professionals to public institutions.

“It is disheartening that individuals who possess the highest forms of academic and professional qualifications, some holding doctorates and years of industry experience, are dismissed solely because of their affiliation with the ANC,” he said.

He said casting aspersions on ANC-aligned professionals is a blow to the country’s transformation agenda and the need for equality.

“We reject the narrow narrative that presumes any ANC member appointed to a position of responsibility is there by virtue of patronage rather than merit.

“This weaponisation of public opinion against ANC deployees is a calculated political attack designed to weaken the ANC’s influence in key institutions of development,” he claimed.

The analyst explains why there is a negative perception

However, political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast told The Citizen that the ANC is to blame for the negative perception that the public has about the party.

“The ANC has displayed a culture of not caring for its people, let’s be honest.

“Most municipalities are failing to comply with the Municipal Finance Management Act. Public officials are doing business with the municipalities that they work for, that is an ‘I don’t care attitude,’” he said.

Breakfast said there is evidence that the ANC has used jobs in the public sector to reward certain individuals close to the executive.

“The problem is the ANC has been using the public service as a terrain of accumulation, but also as a terrain to dish out favours to some of their henchmen.

“When a president is elected, or even in regional politics, whoever ascends the state machinery will be used to dish out favours to those people who assisted,” he said.

Appointments in the DA-run municipalities

DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp said the party has always ensured that professionals in the administration of the municipalities they run are appointed on merit.

“We do not apply cadre deployment at all, we believe that the most competent person must be appointed to a position.

“The fact that you are a member of a political party should not play a role in your appointment whatsoever,” he said.

However, the party said the law does allow it to appoint its members to political office.

“Political office is exactly what it says that is political office. With a political appointment, it is connected to the term of that elected person, and when that person is removed, the other positions attached to this also end,” he said.

