Gauteng ANC conference to continue under tight security measures

Citizen Reporter

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it will continue with its 14th Provincial Conference this weekend under tight security measures.

The Gauteng ANC’s 14th provincial conference, previously held from 23 to 26 June 2022, was marred by several delays over the adoption of credentials and a failed urgent court bid to halt it from going ahead.

Panyaza Lesufi, who’s also the MEC for education in the province, was elected chair, replacing Premier David Makhura after serving as his deputy for five years. He was elected by 575 votes to 543 after he beat Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile for the top job.

Other leaders elected at the conference included Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, TK Ncinza, Tasneem Motara, and Morakane Mosupye as deputy provincial chair, secretary, deputy secretary, and treasurer, respectively.

Lesufi said the conference was adjourned because delegates were exhausted.

“When we were about to start with the election of PEC members and to receive reports on policy documents, it was quite clear that our delegates were fatigued and we needed to adjourn conference,” he said last month.

ALSO READ: ANC will resume Gauteng conference in July to deal with outstanding matters

According to spokesperson Pule Mabe on Thursday, the elected Provincial Office Bearers (POBs), relevant national and regional structures will host the continuation of the Provincial Conference from Saturday 9 to 10 July 2022 at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, in Ekurhuleni.

“It is important to emphasise that there will be no replacement/substitute delegates allowed to participate in the conference as credentials were adopted at the first leg of the conference,” said Mabe.

“Security measures have been tightened to ensure that only accredited delegates enter the conference venue and no peers or friends of delegates will be allowed at the conference venue.”

Among other things, the conference will conclude the election of additional members of the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) who have been nominated.

“Most importantly, the conference will pay particular attention to political discussions which will largely touch on organisational renewal, strategy and tactics, balance of forces, election strategy for 2024 and socio-economic issues that are affecting Gauteng citizens.

“Another very important aspect that we will pay particular attention to as the conference is to affirm, consolidate and sustain organisational discipline, fostering a sense of unity and renewal among the membership of the ANC in Gauteng. These discussions will also be spread out among 9 Commissions.”

The 14th Provincial Conference is expected to be addressed by the treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe