ANC considering establishing another parastatal to challenge Eskom, says Ramaphosa

Thapelo Lekabe

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC is considering establishing a second state-owned power utility to compete against the struggling Eskom.

Ramaphosa made the announcement on Friday, at the South African Communist Party’s (SACP) 15th national congress in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

The president said the proposal for a second power utility was made by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, when Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding.

Ramaphosa said he agreed with Mantashe’s proposal as this would reduce the risk posed by Eskom’s generation capacity challenges to the economy.

“I said I agree with him because the state must continue to play a key role, but I’ll come back to that,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa was expected to announce an energy emergency plan for South Africa as part of a “comprehensive set of actions” aimed at solving the ongoing power outages.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

