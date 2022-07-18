Duarte’s death won’t heal the ANC, the party is in ‘a bad space’

Political experts believe that, ideally, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte’s death should be an opportunity for ANC factions to heal their wounds and rally for unity. But the battle for the soul of the governing party is set to intensify toward the December elective conference. President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official category two funeral for the late struggle stalwart. The funeral was held in accordance with Muslim rights. Duarte died in the early hours of yesterday morning due to cancer and was buried in the afternoon at the Westpark Cemetery. Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said instead of abating...

Political experts believe that, ideally, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte’s death should be an opportunity for ANC factions to heal their wounds and rally for unity.

But the battle for the soul of the governing party is set to intensify toward the December elective conference.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official category two funeral for the late struggle stalwart. The funeral was held in accordance with Muslim rights.

Duarte died in the early hours of yesterday morning due to cancer and was buried in the afternoon at the Westpark Cemetery.

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said instead of abating the ANC, infighting would intensify because the fight for dominance was the aim.

“More likely, the factions will compete for the stage. It’s been the case recently in the ANC whereby funerals are used for political posturing.

Nothing could be further from healing divisions; the ANC is in a bad space,” Mathekga said.

Another analyst Dr Levy Ndou said while the battle lines were long drawn among the two main factions, each side should operate within the party structures.

But it was noticeable that the radical economic transformation grouping tended to rally for support outside the party structures to strengthen itself.

‘ANC leaders must find ways to forge the way forward to unite’

“This is a strategy they are using because they appear to be left with no other option at this stage.

Obviously, we are likely soon to hear statements that portray Jes-sie as belonging to this or that faction,” Ndou said.

The expert advised that for its own good, the ANC ought to use this opportunity to bury the hatchet and start working towards uniting the party.

Duarte had worked at every level of the ANC, including her activities in the United Democratic Front and government.

She became Nelson Mandela’s personal assistant alongside the statesman’s chief of staff Barbara Masekela.

She served an MEC for safety and security in Gauteng and as South Africa’s ambassador to Mozambique.

Soon after the ANC’s vigorous campaign at the November 2021 local government elections, Duarte took an unexplained sick break.

It later emerged that she was suffering from cancer. This forced the ANC to rope in party treasurer-general Paul Mashatile as a stop-gap “acting SG” and later Dr Gwen Ramokgopa to beef up the office of the SG.

Various political parties, including the ANC, paid tribute to Duarte and acknowledged her many roles in the party.

NOW READ: Parliament mourns Jessie Duarte: ‘She dedicated her life to South Africa’