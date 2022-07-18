Erik Naki
Duarte’s death won’t heal the ANC, the party is in ‘a bad space’

The death of struggle stalwart and ANC deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte yesterday is likely to exacerbate the fight for dominance.

Picture: The Citizen/Neil McCartney
Political experts believe that, ideally, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte’s death should be an opportunity for ANC factions to heal their wounds and rally for unity. But the battle for the soul of the governing party is set to intensify toward the December elective conference. President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official category two funeral for the late struggle stalwart. The funeral was held in accordance with Muslim rights. Duarte died in the early hours of yesterday morning due to cancer and was buried in the afternoon at the Westpark Cemetery. Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said instead of abating...

