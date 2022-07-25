Newly elected ANC KZN leadership calls for scrapping step-aside rule

Citizen Reporter

The newly elected leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called for the scrapping of the governing party’s step-side resolution.

ANC step side resolution

Speaking at the conclusion of the three-day ANC KZN conference in Durban on Sunday, newly elected provincial secretary-general Bheki Mtolo said the province adopted a position that the step-aside rule should not only be reviewed but scrapped entirely.

“The conference resolved that delegates to the national policy conference must forward a complete proposal that the step-aside [resolution] must not only be reviewed but must be scrapped,” said Mtolo.

The controversial step-aside resolution was adopted in 2017 by the ANC at its national Nasrec conference.

The rule calls for party members who have been criminally charged or face serious charges to step aside pending the finalisation of their cases.

The rule has seen some ANC leaders such as suspended secretary general Ace Magashule and Zandile Gumede step aside and unable to contest party leadership positions due to their corruption cases.

But some in KZN believe the rule has been used to target President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political opponents.

Mtolo said the ANC in KZN conference noted the implementation of the step-aside rule had serious repercussions on the unity of the governing party at all levels.

He said the province would push for the resolution to be repealed at the ANC’s upcoming policy conference at the end of July.

“We, therefore, resolved the province will sponsor not only a review of the step-aside rule by the national policy conference but its total abolishment. The application of such a rule should not create confusion or disunity in the ANC,” he said.

Ramaphosa faces booing KZN delegates

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa on Sunday faced booing ANC KZN delegates, telling them there shouldn’t be any animosity within the governing party.

The ANC president heaped praises on the members for the manner in which they conducted the conference and the swift adoption of credentials without the usual problems that accompany party conferences.

Upon setting foot into the venue, delegates waved the change sign at Ramaphosa, indicating their dissatisfaction with his presidency.

They then burst into the “wenzeni uZuma” (what has Zuma done wrong) song again.

Confusion reigned early Sunday when national ANC leaders at the venue told journalists Ramaphosa would not make it to close the seemingly hostile conference, after his ally Premier Sihle Zikalala and his slate lost to Sboniso Duma’s ‘Taliban.’

Newly elected chairperson Duma had to calm the rising temperatures in the room, but not before complaining about what he called the “conduct of the judiciary.”

“We are not happy with the way in which the judiciary operates. The president [Ramaphosa] is also familiar with our concerns here in KwaZulu-Natal that we failed [former president] Zuma who is persecuted by the system.

“Those who care about the ANC will listen and behave. Let us give the president the platform to address the conference,” said Duma.

Duma’s pro-RET ‘Taliban’ slate, also backed by former health minister Zweli Mkhize, emerged triumphant over Zikalala’s, getting a lion’s share of support from the over 1,600 delegates.

There had been a rallying of forces behind Mkhize to emerge in the top six of the ANC at the December national conference.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola

