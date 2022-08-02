Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
4 minute read
2 Aug 2022
8:43 pm
Politics

Is this the end of Cope?

Brian Sokutu

It is Lekota’s handling of the Khalipa-Mofokeng standoff, which has this week enraged four Gauteng Cope regions, calling for the ailing party president to step aside.

Pushing for change in Cope, Mxolisi Ntobela, showing a black power salute after addressing a media briefing.
The leadership paralysis, which has plagued what was once seen as an emerging political threat to the governing ANC, has led to the Congress of the People (Cope) being engulfed by the return of the Lekota-Shilowa ghost of disunity, with four Gauteng party regions calling for a complete overhaul of Cope, if it is to make any impact in the 2024 national polls. Fueled by the ANC national executive committee recall from government of former president Thabo Mbeki in 2008, Cope was formed by political heavyweights Mosiuoa Lekota, Mbhazima Shilowa and Mluleki George – gaining 7% votes in the 2009 polls and...

Read more on these topics