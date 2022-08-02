Is this the end of Cope?

The leadership paralysis, which has plagued what was once seen as an emerging political threat to the governing ANC, has led to the Congress of the People (Cope) being engulfed by the return of the Lekota-Shilowa ghost of disunity, with four Gauteng party regions calling for a complete overhaul of Cope, if it is to make any impact in the 2024 national polls. Fueled by the ANC national executive committee recall from government of former president Thabo Mbeki in 2008, Cope was formed by political heavyweights Mosiuoa Lekota, Mbhazima Shilowa and Mluleki George – gaining 7% votes in the 2009 polls and...

The leadership paralysis, which has plagued what was once seen as an emerging political threat to the governing ANC, has led to the Congress of the People (Cope) being engulfed by the return of the Lekota-Shilowa ghost of disunity, with four Gauteng party regions calling for a complete overhaul of Cope, if it is to make any impact in the 2024 national polls.

Fueled by the ANC national executive committee recall from government of former president Thabo Mbeki in 2008, Cope was formed by political heavyweights Mosiuoa Lekota, Mbhazima Shilowa and Mluleki George – gaining 7% votes in the 2009 polls and finishing third behind the ANC and the DA.

But little was it expected that Lekota and Shilowa would soon square off in a dragging court battle to determine the rightful leader of Cope, with the 2013 South Gauteng High Court ruling in 2013 in favour of Lekota.

Years later, instability in Cope has been sparked by the unceremonious removal from office of deployed party councilor to the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Council, Ndzipho Khalipa who has been replaced by Thomas Mofokeng – originally on the City of Johannesburg Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) candidates’ list.

It is the latest move – seemingly with the support of Lekota – that has the potential to further destroy whatever has been left of Cope. Despite deposing a supporting affidavit, endorsing Mofokeng, Lekota has refused to be drawn in the controversy, except to say: “The matter is ultra vires – beyond me to get involved.

“It is a matter that is in the hands of regional and provincial structures in that area.”

It is Lekota’s handling of the Khalipa-Mofokeng standoff, which has this week enraged four Gauteng Cope regions, calling for the ailing party president to step aside.

Addressing a media briefing in Germiston on Tues Cope Ekurhuleni regional secretary Mxolisi Ntobela, called for the expulsion from Cope of Mofokeng “as per the resolution of the congress executive committee of 19 July 2022, for putting the organisation into disrepute by illegally installing himself as councillor in Ekurhuleni”.

“We are further calling for the reinstatement of MMC (member of the mayoral committee) in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Council, of comrade Ndzipho Khalipa, with immediate effect,” added Ntobela.

While several attempts by The Citizen to obtain comment from Mofokeng have not been successful, Cope national spokesperson Dennis Bloom said: “The president of Cope Terror Lekota, introduced the three Gauteng councillors to the media and the country at large – who included comrade Khalipha for Ekurhuleni.

“The controversy in Ekurhuleni is totally unnecessary – Thomas Mofokeng is not on the IEC list for Ekurhuleni.

“We can’t understand how is it possible for him to replace Ndzipho Khalipa in that council.

“This problem of Thomas Mofokeng must be addressed by Cope.

“If the party is honest, then Thomas Mofokeng must be removed immediately.”

University of South Africa political science professor, Dirk Kotze, said the importance of Cope among voters has been diminished, with “so little left of the party”.

Maintained Kotze: “Whatever the situation is – whether you are talking Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg or in national Parliament – there is nothing left in the public perception about Cope, nowadays a very small party.

“While in the past Cope was the strongest in the Northern Cape.

“But now that has been lost to the DA and the ANC.

“It also lost significant support in the Free State and in Gauteng, they are still part of the DA coalition – but with one or two seats.

“There is now no future for Cope. I think the Lekota leadership has made the party lose any sense of relevance for most people – making it become a very fringe party.

“I cant see any direction the party is going or any future.

“This Ekurhuleni incident demonstrates to everyone to see Lekota’s autocratic style of leadership. He is a personification of the party, which is a problem – spelling a gloom future for Cope.”

Independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga described the situation in South Africa’s local government politics as being “the worst in us – permanent jostling for positions in a scenario where service delivery is not a factor to consider”.

“Ekurhuleni is going through a lot, because it has been neglected for a while and it is becoming an interesting place to show political power.

“I think that is why much attention is moving there – as to who is who in Ekurhuleni, neglecting the question of service deliveries.

“The demise of the ANC and untangling of the party hold in Ekurhuleni, is sadly making the region volatile and exposed to unfettered jostling for influence, which persists across parties.

“Ekurhuleni is now an epitome of hyper competition among parties – resulting in the detriment of stability and functionality.”

