Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
8 Aug 2022
9:28 pm
Politics

Mangaung Metro could be up for grabs as ANC councillors poised to quit in protest

Getrude Makhafola

This could result in a repeat of scenes that played out around Maluti-A-Phofung's expelled 16, who later returned to unseat the ANC.

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality council chambers in Bloemfontein, Free State. Image: Bloemfontein Courant/OFM News
Eight Mangaung Metro councillors facing expulsion by the party are receiving support from their fellow African National Congress (ANC) council members, who are planning to resign in protest. Four of the eight facing expulsion, for having voted with opposition parties on a matter regarding ghost workers, are ward councillors. ALSO READ: Mangaung corruption: ANC councillors charged for exposing ‘ghost employees’ The mooted protest resignation of at least 13 councillors could see ANC seats up for grabs in by-elections within 90 days. Copies of the councillors' resignation letters seen by The Citizen showed that the resignations were addressed to national Cogta-appointed...

Read more on these topics