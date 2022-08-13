Lunga Simelane
13 Aug 2022
Mogoeng Mogoeng can bring about change without entering into politics

Meanwhile, the IEC says the All African Alliance has not registered as a political party, nor had it made an application.

Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng briefs media in Midrand on 17 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
After he was supposedly approached by a religious movement, the All African Alliance, the question is now whether former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is going to jump into politics. Nobody knows. The grouping’s secretary-general, Meshack Tebe, said it would not provide comment about Mogoeng. “He is professional and an independent person. At his own time, he will speak for himself,” he said. While The Citizen was not able to get hold of Mogoeng, who has also so far made no public comment, a video which circulated on social media revealed a leader from the religious group saying: “I’m with our...

