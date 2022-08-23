Malema: EFF will ‘never get tired’ of pushing for Ramaphosa, Godongwana’s resignations

Thapelo Lekabe

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party will continue to push for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana from office, over the two major scandals hovering over their political careers.

Ramaphosa is being investigated by the country’s law enforcement agencies over claims that he was involved in an elaborate cover-up of the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo, two years ago.

Godongwana, on the other hand, is facing a sex scandal after a Kruger National Park masseuse laid a criminal complaint against him, this month, for allegedly fondling her while she was giving him a massage in his room.

Ramaphosa and Godongwana have denied the allegations against them and vowed to cooperate with investigations by law enforcement agencies.

Phala Phala scandal

Malema on Tuesday reaffirmed the red beret’s stance on the need to hold the president accountable for the Phala Phala scandal.

He said the EFF would do everything in their power to ensure that Ramaphosa does not finish his term in office, before the 2024 general elections.

“The EFF will not get tired and will ensure that Ramaphosa does not finish his term of office.

“We thus, call on all principled members of the opposition, and civil society, to join in ensuring that Ramaphosa does not get away with the crimes he has committed,” Malema said.

The EFF leader made the remarks during a media briefing in Johannesburg on the outcomes of the party’s 16th central command team (CCT) meeting at the weekend.

Malema claimed that it was an “undeniable fact” that the media and political pundits were turning a blind eye to allegations that Ramaphosa was involved in money laundering, kidnapping and corruption.

He accused the country’s law enforcement agencies and financial institutions of protecting the president.

“We condemn the attempts by the South African Reserve Bank, the South African Revenue Service, the Financial Intelligence Centre, and sections of the SA Police Service who are currently involved in an illegal and unlawful cover-up of the crimes committed in Phala Phala.

“We caution employees of these institutions that their efforts to cover up the crimes committed by Cyril Ramaphosa will get them arrested and jailed for a very long time because they are defeating the ends of justice.”

The EFF leader further said his party would support the processes in Parliament to hold the president accountable, including a motion of no confidence announced last week, by seven opposition parties.

Godongwana sex scandal

On the allegations of sexual assault levelled against Godongwana, Malema accused the minister of being a “pervert”.

He said Godongwana was failing in his job as finance minister, claiming that he was insisting on staying in his role even though he knew that “his health condition is not in good condition”.

“The continued stay of Enoch Godongwana in office is a spit in the face of the 9 516 victims of rape, who opened cases at police stations between April and June 2022.

“It is also a reflection that we are led by a government which has no regard for women. It is a government of a finance minister who abuses women in their places of profession.

“It is a government of a president who tortures a female domestic worker because of his uncontrollable greed,” Malema said.

If Godongwana had any respect for the office he holds, Malema added that he would have long resigned by now.

“But he has not done so because he draws inspiration from his criminal president, who is unrepentant in the face of calls for accountability.”

