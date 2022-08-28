WATCH: ANC KZN arrives in Nkandla to visit Jacob Zuma

Narissa Subramoney

The newly elected ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal has arrived at the home of former President Jacob Zuma.

The party’s provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma is leading the delegation, and is accompanied by provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and other members, including Nomagugu Simelane,

eNCA reports that other officials Sipho Hlomuka and Dr. Ntuthuko Mahlaba are on their way.

Eleven ANCKZN regions are set to join later on Sunday evening.

A small convoy of religious leaders has also arrived in Nkandla in what is billed as a ‘historic visit.’

Siboniso Duma on Zuma

Speaking outside Zuma’s home, Duma confirmed an earlier statement from the party, saying the newly elected members hoped to gain insight and wisdom from the former party leader and statesman.

This follows the senior party leaders’ visit earlier this month to former president Thabo Mbeki at his foundation’s offices in Johannesburg.

At the time, ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma said their engagement with Mbeki formed part of efforts of organisational renewal and unity.

Newly elected ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma is congratulated by former chairperson Sihle Zikalala. Photo: Thabiso Goba

The ANC in KZN has made no secret how it feels about the treatment of Zuma by the party since he was forced to step down on 14 February 2018.

And subsequently to the former president’s imprisonment last year by the Constitutional Court for being in contempt of court.

In a statement, Mtolo described Zuma as having excellent human relations, listening skills and the capacity to unify.

KZN office of the premier spokesperson, Ndabizinhla Sibaya, told The Citizen more members are still making their way to Zuma’s home to be part of the visit.

*This is a developing story

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: New ANC KZN leadership calls for scrapping step-aside rule