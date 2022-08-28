Sibonisa Duma: ‘Msholozi & ANC former presidents are like walking encyclopedias’

Narissa Subramoney

Former President Jacob Zuma was reportedly delighted as scores of ANC members, among them the newly elected KwaZulu-Natal party leadership and religious leaders, who descended on his home in Nkandla.

“Today (Sunday) was a historical moment because we agreed as a province we are going to visit all our former leaders,” said KZN provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma.

This follows the senior party leaders’ visit earlier this month to former President Thabo Mbeki at his foundation’s offices in Johannesburg.

Zuma can offer ‘deeper technical analysis’

On the agenda: nation-building, economic recovery and the transfer of wealth and land.

“We spoke about building the nation, amongst other things, how you transfer back what belongs to the people of KZN, the economic wealth and the land,” explained Duma after the meeting, adding that this was just the first meeting with the former statesman.

Zuma was forced to step down as state president in 2018 after opposition parties, unions, civil society and the majority of citizens unanimously called for his resignation.

#ANCKZN Provincial Chairperson, Siboniso Duma after party officials concluded a meeting with former President @PresJGZuma in Nkandla. The former President is now meeting with the PWC & leadership from eleven regions across KZN. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/b5Y50MUNfx— Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) August 28, 2022

The former president has been dogged in controversy and legal battles dating as far back as his time as Finance and Economics MEC in KZN and while he was deputy president of the country and the ANC.

But, despite this, the so-called ‘Taliban’ or RET faction of ANC in KZN remains fiercely loyal to Zuma.

“He also advised us on how to unite the province. Indeed, Msholozi is always in a jovial mood, he was delighted that we visited,” said Duma.

“Probably all the presidents of the ANC are walking encyclopedias. If you want to catch a deeper analysis of what transpired during the negotiations, Msholozi is among the characters who understood what the vital components of achieving the country were.”

Zuma and the IFP

During his time as a leader, the 80-year-old played a critical role in bringing about peace to KZN and normalising relations between ANC and IFP.

Zuma congratulated KZN ANC leadership for sending warm wishes on IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s 94th birthday, which was celebrated on Saturday.

The former statesman was still meeting with regional party leaders on Sunday evening.

