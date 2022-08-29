Hein Kaiser
Journalist
29 Aug 2022
Politics

White Zulu mayor: making a huge difference to his disillusioned constituents

‘We take previously disadvantaged or underdeveloped communities and try to improve their standards of living.’

Deputy mayor Sandile Mnikathi and mayor Chris Pappas. Pictures: Hein Kaiser
The difference is so stark when compared to other South African cities and towns that it’s impossible not to notice. uMngeni local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal is clean and tidy, and the brooms that swept it all were mayor Chris Pappas and his deputy, Sandile Mnikathi. The White Zulu of Midlands The “White Zulu of the Midlands” was voted into office last November, and the pair has become poster pin-ups for positive change and hope in the country. They are youthful and energetic agents of change. Pappas turned 32 this month, and Mnikathi is 26 years old. Give it a handful...

