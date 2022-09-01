‘Let’s bury the hatchet’ — Buthelezi to ANC

Citizen Reporter

The IFP and the KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s animosity, which dates back to the 1980s, could soon be a thing of the past.

The two political parties, whose supporters in the late 1980s and early 1990s were embroiled in violent clashes which cost the lives of more than 20 000 people in KZN, have been struggling to co-exist.

However, IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who recently celebrated his 94th birthday, said there currently is an opportunity for the two organisations to bury the hatchet.

“What … happened between Inkatha and the African National Congress is a tragedy that we need to put behind us.

“The only way to do that, however, is to accept the need for healing and to embrace the path of reconciliation.”

In a rare occurrence, the ANC provincial leadership last weekend issued a statement wishing Buthelezi well on his birthday.

The ANC provincial leadership’s statement went further to hail Buthelezi as a person who played a critical role in the country’s liberation struggle.

Buthelezi said the ANC statement was a strong indication that the relationship between the IFP and ANC could improve.

“Far from the kind of vitriol that had come my way under former Premier Zikalala, their message was one of high praise for my leadership, my integrity and my commitment to serving South Africa.

“I almost had to read it twice!

“Having digested what they have said about me, and the fact that they said it, I felt it important to publicly thank the new leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal for what can only be described as a prospect of hope. I feel that perhaps the time has come where our parties will sit down and heal the old wound between us.”

It was important, Buthelezi said, for the ANC and IFP to close the painful chapter of hatred and loathing.

With the hope that has been sparked by the KZN ANC’s press statement, I hope that that time has finally come. God alone knows how much time we have left to close this wound, but it is obvious that time is against us. I therefore welcome this note of conciliatory hope. May it signal the time for healing.

